Supreme Court has constituted a two member commission to finalize and submit a report on water scarcity in Balochistan within two weeks.

The order was passed in Islamabad on Friday by a three-member bench of Apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing a case about non-availability of drinking water in Bolan area of Balochistan.

The Commission will be headed by President Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kanrani and Engineer Usman Maimai will be its member.