SC directs NAB to launch probe against Samar Mubarakmand

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to launch investigation against chairman of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) project in Thar, Dr Samar Mubarakmand.

During the hearing of a case regarding alleged corruption in the Thar coal power project, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered to take action against other accused as well. Samar Mubarakmand had made so many pledges but fulfilled none, he added.

The top judge said that Samar had assured to provide free electricity but he shut the project after spending Rs4.6 billions on it.

Earlier, SC had rejected Sindh government report on infants’ death in Tharparkar and ordered to dispatch truckloads of food and water for the drought-hit populace.

The top judge reprimanded Sindh government and served notices on Chief Secretary, health minister and Population Welfare Department.

He also directed the provincial government to submit recommendations for improvements of dismal situation of the hospitals.

Billions have been spent. “Who will account for that?” asked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. “Mubarakmand claimed that people would be provided with free electricity.”

We spent Rs1 billion just on feasibility, after which the project was approved, the scientist said. “How were we supposed to produce gas from coal after the funding stopped?”

The court wrapped up the suo motu case and directed federal and Sindh governments to conduct a scientific study and inform court if the project can continue or not. The employees seeking payment of salaries were asked to contact relevant authorities.—NNI