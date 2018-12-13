SC directs private schools to reduce fee by 20% immediately

The Supreme Court has directed the private schools across the country to reduce their fee by twenty percent with immediate effect.

A three member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced an interim order in Islamabad on Thursday while hearing a suo motto case pertaining to fees of private schools.

The bench said the schools cannot raise the fee by more than five percent annually. It said the private schools will have to take permission from the regulatory authority if they want to raise the fee by more than five percent.

The bench also directed the private schools to pay back fifty percent of the fee they collected in the summer vacations from the parents or adjust them in the coming months.