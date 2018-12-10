SC halts anti-encroachment operation in Miani Sahib graveyard

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday issued stay order against anti encroachment drive carried out in Miani Sahib Graveyard Lahore, till further order.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the plea moved by the aggrieved family known as “Faqeer family”.

The court observed that the land was in possession of Faqeer family from centuries and no one earlier ownership of the land till to date.

Senior lawyer, Hamid Khan counsel for the aggrieved party apprised the bench that it was an inherited land which transferred to faqeer family from their elders.

He added that LDA demolished boundary wall of a private graveyard, violating rules and regulations.

To this, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik asked about the date when the land was allotted to the Faqeer family.

Responding to the bench’s query, Mr Hamid informed that land was not allotted to his client as it was inherited and showed a trust deed singed in 1848 in this regard.

The bench observed that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished graveyard’s boundary wall without prior notice to the concerned party.

Subsequently, the bench issued notices to the Miani Sahib graveyard Committee Lahore and LDA to appear before the bench and present their point of view.

The bench also halted the operation in Miani Sahib till further order and adjourned further hearing of the case to date in office.