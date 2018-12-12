SC orders continuation of ongoing operation against encroachments in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Wednesday ordered continuation of the ongoing anti encroachment operation in Karachi.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar hearing the review petitions submitted by Sindh government and others regarding apex court’s orders related to anti encroachment operation in Karachi said it must continue in the larger interest of the citizens.

It was, however, directed that inhabitants of the houses built on amenity plots be given 45 days notice of eviction prior to demolition of unauthorized structure.

This was to provide the residents with enough time to remove their movable property and find alternative living spaces for themselves.

The otherwise 15 days notice period for eviction would continue to remain in place for encroachments committed for commercial and business purposes.

In compliance to Tuesday orders of the Supreme Court, the Sindh and Karachi City Governments also presented their joint report related to rehabilitation and relocation of the affected shopkeepers of the metropolis.

Under the joint framework shops were proposed to be allotted to affected shopkeepers in the ground and mezzanine floors of KMC Parking Plaza in Lines Area while additional spaces could also be made available at KMC Vegetable Market, Frere Market along with an open plot opposite to KMC Parking Plaza as well as abandoned police quarters located behind Kharadar Police Station.

Mayor of Karachi on the occasion also drew attention of the SCP towards stay order acquired by encroachers of different parks and other amenity plots.

The Sindh High Court was directed that these cases be decided, with in 15 days, on priority basis.

The report submitted before the bench also included details about the encroachments removed, during past 37 days, from footpaths, public parks, rain drains and amenity plots.

These were said to include structures raised on Empress Market premises including demolition of series of unauthorized constructions doing business as Umer Farooq Market, Mairaj Market, Jahangir Park Market, Ali Dino Water Course Road, Jinnah Market.

Illegal shops constructed in Regal Market, Akhlaq Market, Nanakwara and Khori were also cited to be brought down with similar action underway at Zoological Gardens Market, Lea Market and so-forth.

—APP