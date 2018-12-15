SC orders for placing names of Khokhar brothers on ECL

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered for placing names of PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar and his brother MPA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court also ordered the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and police for holding joint investigation into land grabbing complaints against the Khokhar brothers and submit a report in this regard, besides seeking details of properties owned by the brothers and their families.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while hearing a number of complaints against both brothers for illegally occupying land of the common people.

Earlier, both brothers appeared before the bench on being summoned and submitted that they did not illegally occupy any piece of land, in response to the court warning for giving up the illegally occupied land.

At this, the chief justice observed that if they were found guilty of illegal occupation, strict action would be taken against them.

The court ordered the LDA and the police for retrieving land illegally occupied by the Khokhar brothers besides holding joint investigation into complaints against them.—APP