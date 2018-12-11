SC permits to construct 6 storeys building in port city of Pakistan

KARACHI: The Top Court on Tuesday withdrew its stay order for high-rises building and ruled that more than six storeys can be built as per the relevant laws.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, a bench of the apex court was hearing a case with regard to the build of high-rises storeys.

It had restrained the SBCA and cantonment boards to approve construction of new buildings with more than six storeys.

The stay order was given in the hearing of a case related to the non-availability of pure drinking water and worsen sanitation in the port city.

After the court order, the SBCA had issued a notification on May 23, calling for a complete ban on construction of multi-story / high-rise buildings in Karachi region.

It also stated that the authority received a letter from the Sindh Local Government seeking to impose a ban on all high-rise buildings in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.—NNI