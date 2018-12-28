Scientists invent self-powered bandage for faster healing wounds

Web Desk: Researchers have built a new smart bandage that accelerated the healing process by sending electrical stimulation, reported Deccanchronicle.

The self-powered bandage generates an electric field over an injury and sends mild stimulation, in this way the time taken for the wound reduced.

It has already tested on rats, showed that the e-bandages heals wounds within three days, compared to 12 days taken by a normal control bandage.

The bandage is likely to prove helpful for people who suffer from chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers and non-healing surgical wounds.