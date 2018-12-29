Seven remedies to get rid of dry mouth

Web Desk: Dry mouth means a lack of saliva. The condition is known as Xerostomia. It is a common symptom and normally a side effect of taking certain types of medication.

Some reasons of dry mouth are stress and dehydration. Having drugs like pain-killers and antidepressants, cavity problem. It can be a signal of a fungal infection and candidiasis or you may have damage to the nerve that tells the salivary glands to make saliva.

Here are 7 remedies to get rid of dry mouth.

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration is a common cause of dry mouth. Doctors recommend drinking 8, 8-ounce glasses of water per day. This is approximately 2 liters of water.

Say no to caffeinated beverages

Did you notice, that after drinking coffee, you can be more thirsty during the day? Avoid caffeinated beverages, because caffeine is a diuretic that causes fluid loss. Coffee and tea can make the problem with dry mouth worse. Eat sour foods and lemons Sour food stimulates the salivary glands. Squeezing half a lemon in a glass of water is the perfect solution, for example. But be careful with this, because acid from the lemon can harm your teeth enamel. No tobacco products Tobacco can reduce saliva production, especially if you take medicine at the same time. Also, the tar from cigarettes can irritate your salivary glands. Suck sugar-free candy Suck on a sugar-free candy. It will give you some short-term relief. It is always better than a normal candy which can cause cavities.

Protect dry lips