Seven remedies to get rid of dry mouth

Web Desk: Dry mouth means a lack of saliva. The condition is known as Xerostomia. It is a common symptom and normally a side effect of taking certain types of medication.
Some reasons of dry mouth are stress and dehydration. Having drugs like pain-killers and antidepressants, cavity problem. It can be a signal of a fungal infection and candidiasis or you may have damage to the nerve that tells the salivary glands to make saliva.
Here are 7 remedies to get rid of dry mouth.
Drink plenty of water
Dehydration is a common cause of dry mouth. Doctors recommend drinking 8, 8-ounce glasses of water per day. This is approximately 2 liters of water.
Say no to caffeinated beverages
Did you notice, that after drinking coffee, you can be more thirsty during the day? Avoid caffeinated beverages, because caffeine is a diuretic that causes fluid loss. Coffee and tea can make the problem with dry mouth worse.
Eat sour foods and lemons
Sour food stimulates the salivary glands. Squeezing half a lemon in a glass of water is the perfect solution, for example. But be careful with this, because acid from the lemon can harm your teeth enamel.
No tobacco products
Tobacco can reduce saliva production, especially if you take medicine at the same time. Also, the tar from cigarettes can irritate your salivary glands.
Suck sugar-free candy
Suck on a sugar-free candy. It will give you some short-term relief. It is always better than a normal candy which can cause cavities.
Protect dry lips
Use a hydrating balm or lipstick for your lips. Dry lips almost always cause more discomfort if you have xerostomia.
Maintain oral hygiene
Take care of your oral hygiene. Brush your teeth at least twice a day, use an oral rinse, chew sugar-free chewing gum, and visit your dentist regularly.