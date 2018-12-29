Shahbaz Senior resigns as PHF secretary

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan hockey player Shahbaz Ahmed Senior on Saturday stepped down as secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Shahbaz submitted his resignation to the president of PHF.

Shahbaz said that there was uncertainty due to lack of funds and hockey cannot be revived without revolutionary measures and government support, a private news channel reported.

The consistent decline of Pakistan Hockey made hockey legend frustrated, he said, “Since day one, I kept saying that this system could not run hockey where facilities are not provided and results are been asked.”

“Hockey’s infrastructure is not available, we repeatedly informed authorities concerned about the situation of the sports, but they did not give any heed,” Ahmed laments.

Ahmed claimed that despite the unsatisfactory situation, he tried hard to make things better.

He also compares Indian Hockey budget with Pakistan’s, “India’s annual hockey budget is more than one billion rupees while the annual grant of Pakistan Hockey is Rs35 million,” Ahmed said. —APP