Shahbaz’s PAC chairmanship challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday.

The petitioner argued that Shahbaz’s appointment as the chairman of the committee is illegal, adding that producing the PML-N leader’s production orders was a violation of accountability laws.

The petition further added that a reference should be prepared regarding the violation of Section 31 of the NAB ordinance.

Stating that Shahbaz’s production orders should be declared void, the petition added that the accountability court should be directed to take action against the PML-N president according to Section 16(B) of the NAB ordinance.

“Chief Secretary Punjab should be instructed to arrest Shahbaz and submit him to relevant authorities,” said the petition.

As long as there is a conflict of interest, Shahbaz should not be allowed to lead the PAC and all benefits of being a PAC chairman should be revoked, the petitions elaborated. — INP