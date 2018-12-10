Shahid kapoor diagnosed with cancer?

Web Desk: The Bollywood well-known actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities. He recently made headlines due to rumor about his stomach cancer.

He was recently rumoured to have been suffering from stomach cancer. The news disturbed his huge fan following. But his family has now come forward to put all speculations to rest.

A report, published as a blind item, stated that the actor has cancer, details of the same, his career path and upcoming projects, reported DNA.

While reacting on these baseless reports, Shahid Kapoor’s family has said that they are fake. The family has rubbished the rumours calling them baseless.

One of Shahid’s family member as saying, “log kuchh bhi kaise likh sakte hain? Aakhir is khabar ka aadhar kya hai? Is tarah ki afwaahein phailaane ko kis tarah se jaayaz thehraya ja sakta hai?” (How can people write just anything? This news is based on what? Spreading rumors like these is not acceptable).”

On the work-front, the actor will next be seen in Kabir Singh the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.