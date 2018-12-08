Shahnaz wants Pakistan to play attacking hockey against Netherlands

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh on Saturday urged Pakistan team to play attacking hockey against Netherlands in their last pool match of the Hockey World Cup on Sunday in India.

Talking to APP, Shahnaz, who played between 1969 and 1978 for Pakistan, said it is a do and die situation for Pakistan team and players must give their all-out in the final pool match.

“Pakistani players played defensively in the match against Malaysia which resulted in a 1-1 draw. This type of game must be avoided against Netherlands,” he said.

Shahnaz, who was capped 68 times and scored 45 goals for the Pakistan team, referred Pool D as the death pool saying all teams in it are tough ones.

“If Pakistan comes 2nd in pool D than will face Canada or Saudi Arabia but if gets at No. 3 than will play Belgium in the crossovers,” he said.

Shahnaz, who won 1971 Hockey World Cup, said Pakistan team must try to come in top 8 in the Rankings as to qualify directly for the 2020 Olympics.

“Indian media and officials have always been biased towards Pakistan therefore our players must fully concentrate on the game as they will be going against Netherlands without two of their top players,” he said and added that captain Muhammad Rizwan, is out of the tournament with injury and Ammad Butt has been suspended.—APP