SHC accepts petition against Alvi’s presidency

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday accepted a petition challenging Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi’s presidency, issued notices to the respondents, including the Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal government, and directed them to submit their reply by 1st January 2019.

A two-member bench accepted the petition for immediate hearing and directed the respondents to submit their reply. The petitioner, Azmat Rehan, alleged that President Alvi had tampered with court records and was unable to hold the office of Head of State.

Rehan said that Alvi had thrice changed his statement in the court during hearings of a 1977 case against him pertaining to the Alvia Trust, which he claimed Alvi was a co-trustee of it.

The petition said that the PTI leader had submitted inaccurate documents in the court, due to which he acquired ownership of 1,810 acres of land near Hawkes Bay beach. It said that the current chief justice of the Sindh High Court had also issued an order against Alvi earlier.

It also said that a person who has ''tampered with court records'' could become the country's president". Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 1st January.