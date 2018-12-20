SHC asks parents to not to pay extra fees

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed parents not to pay extra fees, more than the fixed fees. It also directed school managements to not harass parents and students and the students should not be stopped from attempting exams.

A two-member bench of the SHC headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi heard the contempt plea filed by parents against school owners for increasing fees by more than 5 percent.

The counsel of the City School told the court that fees has been decreased by 20 per cent and still they did not receive the Supreme Court’s order.

The counsel told the court that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had took away some record from the school.

He said tax returns of 22 schools were sought by the Supreme Court.

The counsel of the Beaconhouse School told the court that Beaconhouse was profit earner.

The bench remarked if there was a law pertaining to the fees, why it was not implemented.

The court remarked that more than fee could be increased more than 5 per cent as per law. It was a very sensitive issue. It remarked that since SHC’s order was there, you should implement it.

The counsel of parents submitted reply of a plea of the Sindh government and three other private schools.

The counsel told the court that Sindh government and private schools have submitted wrong facts and figures before the court pertaining to the fess structure.

Private schools’ counsel said that they have no objection on the implementation of court orders.

He pleaded the court that their hardware should be returned back to them from FIA so as they could continue their work.

The bench remarked that Supreme Court’s orders were superior than their orders. There is no need for being more sensitive. The court remarked

Justice remarked that institutions, which do not implement law, should be closed. It said to school management that it did not be told that institutions would be closed.

The counsel of the private schools told the court that City School had decreased fee by 20 per cent. He said the Beaconhouse’s record should be returned from FIA.

On which, the bench remarked that how it can issue an order as it was the order of the Supreme Court.

The counsel of the parents told the court that since they filed contempt of court plea against the school owners, instead of implementing the court orders, they are trying to avoid it.

The bench directed the parents that they should not pay extra fees to schools. It directed the school management to implement the Supreme Court orders.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till the 14th January. —PPI