SHC grants bail to ex-NICL chief, 11 others in Rs490mn corruption case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted bail plea of former chairman of the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Ayaz Khan Niazi, and 11 others accused in a Rs490 million corruption case.

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the bail plea filed by ex-NICL chief and others and granted their bail against Rs1 million surety for each.

The bench also remarked that if Niazi and other accused are arrested in other references, their bail would not extend to those cases.

The counsels said that they were ready to cooperate with court and pleaded for bail. They informed the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not yet pointed out any irregularity or corruption and that the anti-graft body had not even explained the exact extent of losses caused to the national exchequer.

The counsels requested the court to allow bails for the suspects and assured that they are ready to cooperate.

According to the NAB, the NICL had invested in Dadu Crescent Investment Company in non-transparent manner and the NICL suffered heavy losses due to this investment. —PPI