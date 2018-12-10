Shehbaz says facing difficult time in jail

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that with jail comes the hardship.

As per the details, the leader of opposition in National Assembly arrived at the Parliament House to attend session of the lower house of the parliament.

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) escorted Shehbaz to Islamabad from Lahore via motorway.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had issued a production order of the PML-N president to enable the leader of the opposition to attend the upcoming session of the lower house of parliament.

Responding to a question after arriving at the Parliament House, the PML-N president said that a jail is a jail, adding that there are hardships.

He said that undergoing medical examinations is his right, but his medical gets delayed.

PML-N chairman Raja Zafarul Haq held a meeting with the former Punjab CM and inquired about his health.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed parliamentary affairs and NAB cases.—INP