Sheikh Rashid says Shahbaz ‘dying’ to get NRO 

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif was dying for an ‘NRO’.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here, Rashid said he would not say whether Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz wanted an ‘NRO’, but the opposition leader in the National Assembly was trying hard to get the deal.

To a question about prime minister’s midterm election statement, he clarified Imran Khan stated that in reply to a question about the south Punjab province context.

“It is a discretion of a prime minister to hold midterm elections whenever he wants,” he added.

To another question, he said Pakistan Army was standing with the government as the armed forces wanted a better solution to the issues.

“Pakistan Army is one of the most organised institutions of the country and it is guardian of the constitutional and ideological frontiers of the country,” he added.

“Pakistan Army also wanted prosperity in the country like all other Pakistanis,” he added.

He said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was a part of the Army, acting as a representative for the institution.

The minister said that judiciary also played a vital role in the state affairs, and decisions made under Chief Justice Saqib Nisar would have a positive impact on the county.

He rejected the perception that bureaucracy was not cooperating with the government.

“I was not desirous of the ministry, and if the prime minister changes my portfolio, I will be grateful to him,” he replied to a question about Khan’s statement about shuffling the ministries.—APP