Shutdown across IoK after latest killing spree by Indian troops

SRINAGAR: Indian authorities on Monday imposed curfew-like restrictions across occupied Kashmir to prevent a march towards the Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar.

Call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik against the killings by Indian troops in Pulwama district on Saturday.

Restrictions have been imposed particularly within the jurisdictions of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, Maharaj Gunj, Ram Munshibagh, Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of Srinagar.

Complete shutdown continued to be observed across the occupied valley for the third consecutive day today, after Indian troops martyred ten youth in a renewed wave of killings in Pulwama district on Saturday.

The killings sparked protests by residents resulting in clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian forces. Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters which led to two more young people being killed and several others injured.

Indian atrocities in the valley have left tens of thousands of people dead since 1989 — most of them civilians. But this year has been the deadliest since 2009, with more than 500 people killed so far. Authorities said last week that incidents of violence were on track to double this year compared to 2017.

Condemning the killings, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan will raise the issue of Indian human rights violations at every platform.

“Strongly condemn killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama IOK by Indian security forces. Only dialogue and not violence and killings will resolve this conflict. We will raise issue of India’s human rights violations in IOK & demand UNSC fulfil its J&K plebiscite commitment,” the premier tweeted.

He further said that Kashmiris should be allowed to decide their own future.—INP