Simmba film to dethrone Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

Web Desk: A Rohit Shetty directorial, Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood. After the disappointment that was Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, those moviegoers who are looking for a good Bollywood movie to watch around New Year will flock to theaters to watch Simmba.

According to Indian Express, “The positive buzz around Simmba will lead to its great start at the box office and it will earn over Rs 18 IND crore on Day 1. The makers have planned a big release for the film with around 4000 screens and it is being touted as Ranveer’s biggest release ever.”

While Zero may be a shocking disaster, it is a boon for the makers of Simmba, otherwise it would have created problems for the Ranveer Singh film. According to the report the film ‘Zero’ has managed to collect Rs 19.50 crore IND approx on its first day at the box office.

The deadly trio of Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and other cameos, remixed songs, Karan Johar’s association and majestic promotions, all will help Simmba to end the year on a high note. Also, Shetty has gone all out with the film.

He is one director who has a finger on the pulse of the audience. Lastly, Sara has her own following among the youth and she has become a star after her performance got lauded in Kedarnath.