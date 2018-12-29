Six men arrested for eating rare monkey in Vietnam

Web Desk: Six men were arrested for killing and eating an endangered monkey in central Vietman while live streaming it on social media site.

Killing and consumption of rare monkey are widespread in Vietnam because many still believe in the healing and medicinal qualities of the animals’ body parts. The monkey is still on sale on the black market.

The six men filmed themselves with a mobile phone eating a live langur monkey and streamed the gruesome video on Facebook on November 17.

It took time for us to figure out the suspects involved,” a police officer in central Ha Tinh province told media.

The men have been accused of violating regulations on protecting “endangered and precious animals” and they confessed to the crime, said a statement posted on Ha Tinh provincial police’s website.

One of the men had bought the monkey off a hunter for $49, said the statement.