Six natural remedies for thrush in mouth

Web Desk: Thrush is a yeast infection in the month. It is most common in newborns and toddlers. Have a look at some of the natural remedies you could try to get rid of it.

Saltwater

Dissolve 1/2 tsp of salt in 1 cup of warm water. Swish the solution throughout your mouth. Spit out the salt solution. Salt has antiseptic, cleansing and soothing properties.

Yogurt

Eat yogurt a couple of time daily. Try to pick unsweetened yogurt. It contains good bacteria that may help treat oral thrush.

Lemon juice

Add the juice of ½ a lemon to 1 cup of warm or cool water. Drink this mixture or use as a mouth rinse. Lemon juice has antiseptic and anti-fungal abilities that help it fight against the fungus that cause thrush.

Turmeric

Make golden milk by combining ¼ to ½ teaspoon turmeric. Heat the saucepan until warm. Swish the mixture throughout your mouth as you drink it. Turmeric contains anti-inflammatory abilities

Apple cider vinegar

Add 1 teaspoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar to 1 cup of water. Swish the rinse throughout your mouth for at least 15 seconds. Spit out the mixture.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C (also called ascorbic acid) is necessary for proper immune system function. It does this by encouraging white blood cell production, which helps protect your body against infection.

It also helps these cells function more effectively and protects them against harmful molecules.