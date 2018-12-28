Smriti Irani’s post with Janhvi Kapoor has left everyone in splits

Web Desk: Smrithi Irani’s Instagram is filled with rib-tickling posts with funny jokes and memes. This time she posted a cute boomerang video of herself along with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, it’s the caption written by the Indian Minister that has left people in splits on social media platform.

The Union Textile Minister recently bumped into the Dhadak actor and dubbed it as “The someone shoot me moment”. Wondering why? Well, it’s because the budding actor kept apologising and called her an ‘Aunty’ and clearly the actor-turned-politician was not impressed.

But known for her sassy responses, the minister said, “koi baat nahi beta (No worries, kid)” and added quirky hashtag to convey her feelings and wrote: “#totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola.”

The post was liked by Kapoor who even commented on the post with three monkey emojis.