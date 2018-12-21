Snapchat copies TikTok’s basic feature

Web Desk: Snapchat has introduced a new feature named ‘Lens Challenge’ that lets users share videos of them lip-syncing videos.

The latest feature has glaring similarities to the new app TikTok.

Snapchat’s new feature allows users access to challenge by unlocking the lens in the app. You can then create your own lip sync video with animated AR effects and share it to your story.

The company is hoping that the feature will engage many users and create more viral moments for the app like it did for TikTok over the last year.

Earlier, Snapchat was copied by different apps including Instagram and Facebook which took from its feature and updates.