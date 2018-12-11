Son sets mother ablaze after she refuses to give him money

Web Desk: Recently, a video of a boy beating his mother with a broomstick went viral on social media, after which he was criticized a lot on digital media.

This time, something happened beyond expectation. In an another video a boy set his mother ablaze after she denied handing him money.

In the video the boy from Bengaluru, treating his mother inhumanly. It is also seen in the video that the setting his mother ablaze. The incident reportedly occurred on December 6.

Utham and his mother got into a heated argument after he asked for money and she denied it knowing that her son would spend it on alcohol. Upset Utham threw petrol on her and set her ablaze.

She has sustained burn injuries on her face, chest and hand and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her husband has lodged a police complaint against her son. Utham is still absconding.