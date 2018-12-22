LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday asserted that a new province will be the first priority of the government.

Addressing at the special ceremony regarding the first 100 days of Punjab Government in Lahore, Buzdar announced that South Punjab secretariat will begin work from July 2019.

Buzdar maintained that the time for reality of dream of Naya Pakistan has reached now, adding that every possible measures are being taken for improvement of all sectors.

He said executive councils have been formed at federal and provincial level for creation of South Punjab province.

The Chief Minister informed that Sehat Insaf Card program is being launched from next month in four districts in first phase, which will be later extended to whole province.

In his briefing to the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the first 100 days performance, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht told that foundation has been laid for a change during first 100 days.

He said that revolutionary reforms are being introduced in every sector of province and special measures have been taken specially or progress of education, health and agriculture sector.—NNI