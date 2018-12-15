Special cabinet meeting reviews performance of 10 ministries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday chaired a special meeting of the federal cabinet wherein the performance of 10 different ministries and departments during the previous 100 days was reviewed.

The cabinet meeting also examined the future plans of the ministries on agenda, a PM Office statement said.

Among the ministries on agenda included Heritage, Narcotics Control, National Food Security, National Security, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Privatisation, Parliamentary Affairs, Planning and Development, Postal Services and Federal Board of Revenue.

The meeting was briefed on the measures taken by the ministries to implement the austerity drive launched by the prime minister and their outcome. The ministries put forward their future plans as well as the implementation strategy.

The cabinet decided to hold similar meetings quarterly to review the performance of the ministries.— APP