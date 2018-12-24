SRK film ‘Zero’ speeding slow at box-office

Web Desk: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero opened at the box office with Rs 20.14 crore IND. On the second day, the movie witnessed a downfall with Rs 18.22 IND crore collections at the box office. Collectively, the movie collects Rs 38.36 IND crore.

The film was released on 21st December 2018, Friday, and failed to impress the film critics and audience. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the film critics along with low ratings. Despite having zero competition at the box office, the SRK’s solo movie released this week failed to generate great business.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted that the opening weekend will be extremely crucial for the film’s business.

He shared the latest box office figures on Twitter and wrote, “#Zero slips on Day 2… Biz should’ve witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO… Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%… Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz.”