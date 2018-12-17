Steps being taken to eradicate menace of terrorism, says Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry says the government has never imposed any curb on media regarding freedom of expression.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people in Pakistan are enjoying freedom of expression just like western countries and they are holding free debate and conversation on different issues without any fear.

To a query, he said the National Action Plan has been evolved with consensus of all political parties but unfortunately the previous government could not implement it in letter and spirit.

Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI government is taking measures to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.