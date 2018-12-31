Super-fast WiFi rolls out

Web Desk: Millions of passenger at Abu Dhabi Airport will now able to access the fastest WiFi connection in the world, reported GulfNews.
Abu Dhabi Airports on Sunday announced, “Its airport-wide ‘Super-Fi’ connection that will increase internet upload and download speeds to a maximum of 200 mbps per user.”
According to airport officials, the super-fast internet connection will be available throughout the three terminals.
Internet access will be free for public use across the terminals of Abu Dhabi Airport – a move that comes as part of the operator’s commitment to enhance passenger experiences.