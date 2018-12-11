Tax payment culture needs to be promoted: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has stressed that tax payment culture needs to be promoted to take forward the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he justified taxation on imported mobile phones saying the country is importing cellular phones worth two billion dollars.

He said there is almost no tax on the mobile phone costing less than sixty dollars while on expensive sets, the tax is thirty eight percent. He said overseas Pakistanis can bring mobile phone. However, there is tax on carrying an additional phone.