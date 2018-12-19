Ten killed in Ethiopian blast

ADDIS ABABA: Ten people were killed and one was injured when their minibus was struck by a roadside bomb in a troubled region of western Ethiopia, local television reported Wednesday.

The blast occurred on a highway near the border between the regions of Oromia and Benishangul Gumuz, the pro-government EBC channel reported, quoting regional security official Kemal Endris.

Dozens of people have died and nearly 100,000 have been displaced by violence in the border zone.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has received international praise for his reformist agenda since coming to power in April.

However, he is grappling to contain a wave of inter-communal violence in several parts of the country, mostly over land. —AFP