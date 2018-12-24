‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ facing copyrights conflicts

Web Desk: After the announcement of Pakistan’s upcoming movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, many conflicts with the movie’s copyrights have been happening.

The producers of the original Maula Jatt, Bahoo corporation has sent many notices to Bilal Lashari and the CEO has been giving his side openly through social media.

However, the matter was considered solved when a ruling was made in the favour of Bilal Lashari by Intellectual Property Organisation Tribunal.

After the release of the trailer, the copyright battle started once again. The producers of original Maula Jatt have been claiming that Bilal Lashari and producer Ammara Hikmat cnnopt use the words Maula Jatt in their title and are violating copyright.

The most recent in the lead is, the producer of upcoming movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has also filed complaint against Bahoo Corporation and its CEO Mohammad Muttaqi to FIA for cyber defamation.