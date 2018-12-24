These celebrities look better than Priyanka at her reception

Web Desk: On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted another reception of their wedding. Their close friends and family graced the event.

It was the Priyanka’s reception but bad luck for the PeeCee as she didn’t look as great as a superstar bride should have. Other Bollywood big fat celebrities shone at the event and looked better than Priyanka.

There are many things that contributed to her worse wedding looks. She needed to experiment more with her look.

She picked a custom tulla lehenga with hand embroidered organza and chiffon flowers, featuring crystal beads and a full-sleeved choli. However, it was her hair and makeup that put a damper on things.

Have a look at the actress who looked better than Priyanka at the event.