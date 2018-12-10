These foods are essential to prevent hair loss

Web Desk: Baldness is a nightmare, there are so many reasons that can cause baldness in future. Like any other part of the body or component of health, hair needs a variety of nutrients to grow and be healthy.

You must have these essential anti-balding nutrients.

Spinach

It is a source of iron, vitamin A and C and protein. Its deficiency can cause hair fall. It contains sebum which acts as a natural conditioner for hair. Have spinach because it can help in maintaining a healthy scalp and lustrous hair.

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are packed with beta-carotene that converts to vitamin A in our body. It’s deficiency may lead to dry and itchy scalp.

Dairy productsDairy products like Milk, Yogurt, cheeses and eggs are loaded with essential nutrients like proteins, Vitamin B12, iron, Zinc and Omega 6 fatty acids. All these fight against hair loss.

Strawberry

It contains high levels of silica, which is helpful for hair strength and hair growth.

Yogurt

Vitamin B5 and Vitamin D found in yogurt are known to promote hair follicle health. Beside, eating this, you can make a hair mask every once in a while.

Beef

Red meat is a source of iron and Omega-3 fatty acids that helps to fight against baldness as well as make them more strengthen. You must consume beef once or twice in a week.

Fish

Hair needs protein and fish is a power house of protein. Fish contains omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin which are necessary for growing new hair.

Lentils

Lentils are loaded with protein, iron, zinc and biotin. Lentils are also full of folic acid which is necessary for restoring the health of red blood cells that supply the skin and scalp with much-needed oxygen.