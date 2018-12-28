These foods can cause kidney stone

Web Desk: Do you want to eat foods that can give stones to your kidney? Absolutely not!

A Kidney stone is exactly a hard mass of minerals and salt that forms in the kidney. Certain foods and drinks contain chemicals that can lead to these painful stones.

A good way to avoid the stone is to stay away from too many salty foods and too much meats and other animal protein, and also consume lots of water.

Here are some of the foods can cause kidney stone.

Salt

High sodium levels in the body can promote calcium buildup in urine. Processed foods and fast foods are high in sodium.

Lower your animal protein intake

Many sources of protein, such as red meat, chicken, poultry, fish, and eggs, increase the amount of uric acid you produce. Eating large amounts of protein also reduces a chemical in urine called citrate. Citrate’s job is to prevent the formation of kidney stones. Alternatives to animal protein include quinoa, tofu (bean curd), hummus, chia seeds, and Greek yogurt. Since protein is important for overall health, discuss how much you should eat daily with your doctor.

Plants

Eat oxalates wisely. If you do eat foods containing oxalates, always make sure to eat or drink a calcium source with them. This will help the oxalate bind to the calcium during digestion, before it can reach your kidneys. Foods high in oxalate include:

chocolate

beets

nuts

tea

spinach

sweet potatoes

Soft drinks

Soft drinks are high in phosphate and sugar that can promote the formation of kidney stones.

Reduce or eliminate added sugar intake

Added sucrose and added fructose may increase your risk of kidney stones. Keep an eye on the amount of sugar you eat, in processed foods, such as cake, in fruit, in soft drinks, and in juices.