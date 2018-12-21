These photos prove Japan lives in 3018

Web Desk: Japan has left every country behind when it comes to development innovation and service. The country has many things that drive people crazy.

Robots working as the hotel staff, elevators with attendants and shops without them, parking lots for umbrellas and the craziest food. These are only a few things that make visitors admire Japan and think, “Wow! I want this in my country!”

Have a look at some of these pictures that prove that Japan lives in 3018.