These photos prove Japan lives in 3018

Japan has left every country behind when it comes to development innovation and service. The country has many things that drive people crazy.
Robots working as the hotel staff, elevators with attendants and shops without them, parking lots for umbrellas and the craziest food. These are only a few things that make visitors admire Japan and think, “Wow! I want this in my country!”
Have a look at some of these pictures that prove that Japan lives in 3018.
-Rice paddy art is the art of creating images by planting rice of different types in a certain order. It has recently become very popular in Japan.
-A cute mini McDonald’s
-The most organized luggage pickup you’ll ever see. All are upright with handles facing outward for easy pick up (taken at the Narita Airport).
-An unattended grocery store — you are supposed to pick the necessary products and leave the money in the jar.
-A typical capsule hotel that provides everything the guests may need in concise space
-Seagaia Ocean Dome, one of the world’s biggest indoor waterparks
-Japanese toilets offer built-in hand-washing sinks.
-They even have chairs for babies
-There is a hotel in Japan where the entire staff consists of robots.
-In Japan, you can buy ice cream in a fish-shaped cone.
-Multi-level parking lots save space.
-In Japan, world-famous products have numerous flavors.
-Portable ashtrays for those who want to smoke outside of designated smoking zones