This boy beats his mother with a broom

Web Desk: Parents restrict us for our own good, and also helps us to learn the difference between right and wrong. While most kids rebel a bit at a certain age, this kid too it way too far.

A case has been registered against a 17-year-old boy who beat his mother with a broom in a viral video.

The video was shot by his elder sister on Saturday morning and we can hear her saying “Do whatever you want; I will teach you all a lesson”.

The video shows the mother sitting on the sofa and the boy standing before her with a broom. He first objects to her bad-mouthing him and forces her to stop discussing him to the neighbours. Continuing his threats, the teenager beats her, saying, “If you continue talking like this, I will continue beating like this.” The woman, in her early 50s, is seen screaming in pain as the boy thrashes her.

After the complaint was registered, the teenager apologised to his mother before the police and signed an undertaking that he will never repeat his mistake again.