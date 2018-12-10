This boy beats his mother with a broom

Web Desk: Parents restrict us for our own good, and also helps us to learn the difference between right and wrong. While most kids rebel a bit at a certain age, this kid too it way too far.
A case has been registered against a 17-year-old boy who beat his mother with a broom in a viral video.
The video was shot by his elder sister on Saturday morning and we can hear her saying “Do whatever you want; I will teach you all a lesson”.
The video shows the mother sitting on the sofa and the boy standing before her with a broom. He first objects to her bad-mouthing him and forces her to stop discussing him to the neighbours. Continuing his threats, the teenager beats her, saying, “If you continue talking like this, I will continue beating like this.” The woman, in her early 50s, is seen screaming in pain as the boy thrashes her.
After the complaint was registered, the teenager apologised to his mother before the police and signed an undertaking that he will never repeat his mistake again.
“The son was upset with the mother as she allegedly badmouthed him in the neighbourhood. Recently, the woman was seen talking to her neighbours on the future of her son as he was not serious about life and faring badly in studies,” said police.
When the sister tries to stop the boy, he asks her to keep quiet, saying he doesn’t care even if his mother lodges a complaint. The mother requests her daughter not to intervene. The sister, however, goes on to tell him, “I know you don’t care about us, but I know what to do.”
This 17Year Old Boy Beating His Old Mom For Talking About His Poor Marks In Neighbourhood,This @ss Reporteldy Beats Her Whenever She Says Him To Change His Habits.
This Is Degradation Of India Society,Let’s Share This And Make This Moron Ashamed.
Share,So As Everyone Sees Him. pic.twitter.com/Em3dixab0b
— ☬ SINGH ਸਿੰਘ ☬ 🇮🇳 (@HatindersinghR) December 9, 2018