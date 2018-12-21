This fashion photo-shoot faces criticism for devaluing women

Web Desk: A recent photo-shoot in Pakistan came under fire for promoting violence against women. The photoshoot came in limelight when comedian Ali Gul Pir shared it on social media.

In the photoshoot, model Anam Malik’s face can be seen under the shoe of another model Sadaf Kanwal.

“This is a Pakistani photo-shoot which is marketing shoes and the photographers suppressed fetish of being dominated by feet. Now English Boot House needs to up their game. Let’s see what they do. Chappal in mouth?” Pir poked fun at the picture.

Soon after he shared the image, many came forward to slam the thought behind the photo-shoot. “This is unacceptable; this is the promotion of violence against women,” a user commented on the picture. “How dumb is the woman who accepted to be a part of this? A woman is promoting this. Can someone see that too?” wrote another one.

Social media users called out Sadaf and Anam as well, who were a part of the shoot. “Sadaf Kanwal and Anam Malik… Shame on them, seriously. How can they degrade themselves like this? The people who shot it, styled it and published it are nothing but a bunch of psychopaths and sadists,” penned a user.

After backlash, Yasser and model Anam responded to all the hate they have been receiving on Instagram.