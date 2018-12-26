This is how Shah Rukh Khan proves he is real SRK on phone call

Web Desk: A Tik Tok Video is going viral on social media in which a user demanding Shah Rukh Khan to prove his identity over and over again.

The hilarious video reveals a man in conversation with SRK, not being able to believe he is actually talking to him.

hah Rukh goes on trying to convince Nimish that it really is him on the other side, but the man refuses to believe and responds with, “Aap Shah Rukh Khan kaise ho sakte hain?”

Seen with RJ Raunac, who is famous for his prank calls on the radio as ‘Baua’, a comical fictitious character is busy convincing the app user that he is in fact speaking to the real Shah Rukh Khan, but of course in his hilarious ‘Baua’ voice.

Shah Rukh immediately responds saying it actually is him and to prove it, he can speak to his parents and also say any dialogues that the caller wants. The caller, Nimish, asks him to say a dialogue from Chennai Express, one of SRK’s films.

After hearing Shah Rukh say ‘Don’t underestimate the power of a common man,’ the dialogue, the caller can be heard saying, “Arrey aawaaz toh wahi lag rahi hai! (Arrey, the voice sounds the same!)” as the video ends.

