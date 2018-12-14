This one fruit can give you flawless skin

Web Desk: Always try to pick a natural product to have a natural beauty and to avoid any harmful effect. The world is blessed with many beneficial fruits that can be known as complete packet of benefits and kiwi is one of them.

This small fruit carries wondrous benefits. It is a source of Vitamin C. It not only improves immunity but also enhances beauty. It gives glow on your face and can give you flawless skin.

Skin Healer

Kiwi is not only a delicious fruit but full of skin healing elements. Basically the vitamin E present in the fruit heals the skin. Vitamin E is known to repair skin damage, whether its UV damage or sin abrasions, vitamin E can protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Eliminate toxins

Try eating a kiwi or two regularly and your body’s digestive system will get a huge boost. So, in short, consumption of kiwi helps the body in eliminating toxins which, in turn results in a healthy glowing skin.

Anti Ageing

To get that youthful skin back, all you need to do is apply some mashed kiwi to your face. The vitamin C in kiwi helps in production of collagen, which is a required to keep skin soft and firm.