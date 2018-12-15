This one minute stair test can predict risk of heart disease

Web Desk: There is the simplest test that can tell how long you live could involve the rate at which you walk up a flight of stairs. Although the same tests can be performed on the treadmill, all you need is a simple flight of stairs.

A recent study conducted by the European Society of Cardiology conducted tests that revealed that certain exercise tests could reveal the possibility of you dying prematurely due to heart disease, stress and cancer.

The speed at which a person can move up 4 flights of stairs in a minute can indicate the condition of their heart health and lower their risk of premature death.

“There are much cheaper ways to estimate if you could achieve ten METs on the treadmill test,” says Dr Peteiro. “If you can walk very fast up three floors of stairs without stopping, or fast up four floors without stopping, you have good functional capacity. If not, it’s a good indication that you need more exercise.”

Here’s a basic stair climbing workout that can take your stamina while climbing up the stairs way beyond even what the tests recommends: