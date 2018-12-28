This village sells boiled or uncooked rats for Rs 400 per kg

Web Desk: Vegetarians and non-vegetarians fights over eating or not eating chicken and mutton. But forget about chicken or mutton, something strange is selling openly in the market that will really blow your mind.

Destined to be boiled, skinned and then cooked in a spicy gravy, rats is the most popular dish in a village named Kumarikata in Assam, India.

Rats have become a source of income for the poor in Assam. A kilogram of rats sold at Rs 200 IND (approx Rs 400 in Pakistan). According to a rat seller, “We put traps in the field as the rats eat people’ paddy”.

The traps are placed at the entrance of the rat-holes in the evening and rodents are caught as they come out to scavenge. The rat-catchers have to work at night to make sure that the other predators do not get the dead rats first.