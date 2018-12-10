Thousands throng funeral for 14-year-old boy killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Thousands of mourners thronged the funeral on Monday of a 14-year-old boy shot dead by Indian troops in Kashmir.

Mudasir Ahmad Parrey was killed outside the city of Srinagar on Sunday.

Parrey, a ninth-grade student, went missing in August.

His death sparked angry protests in the restive Himalayan region administered by India but also claimed in full by Pakistan.

A funeral procession Monday for the slain teenager turned violent as mourners clashed with police, who used tear gas to drive them back.—AFP