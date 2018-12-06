Three days Anti-polio drive to be initiated on Dec 10 in Balochistan

QUETTA: A three days Anti-Polio campaign will be kicked off in majority of Districts of Balochistan from December 10, in which more than 2.5 million children will be administered polio drops.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Rashid Razzaq along with Maulana Anwar-ul Haq and Dr. Aftab was addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said total of 10356 teams were formed in which 8829 mobile teams, 951 fixed points 576 transit points for ensuring administer polio drops to children below the age of five across province at door to door.

“Security arrangement for the anti-polio campaign has been finalised across the province as Frontier Corps Balochistan, Police and Leveis personnel are taking part in providing security to the polio staff.” Rashid Razzaq said.

He said this year only eight (8) polio cases have been reported in Pakistan in which three of them were surfaced in Duk area of Balochistan.

Mr, Rashid Razzaq marked anti-polio campaign would be continued for five days in respective areas of province including Quetta, Pishin and Qila Abdullah in order to eradicate such diseases.

He said these areas were near to Afghanistan border because polio viruses could be controlled in process of migration of family children to Afghanistan and other areas of Balochistan.

“Our polio teams had been deployed at borders areas to examine children during journey for ensuring controlling of polio viruses”, he said.

He claimed two kinds of polio viruses including Kahndar area of Afghanistan and Karachi were appeared in Balochistan after testing.

Mr, Rashid mentioned all out efforts are being continued to end polio diseases from province but it was also responsibility of all segment of society including stakeholders, teachers, parents and religious scholars to play their vital role to administer polio drops to their children for saving them from such danger diseases.

He regretted that polio campaign had been launching in Balochistan since 1994 but still polio cases were reported in the respective areas while such diseases in some countries had been eliminated in two or three of polio drives.

He also appreciated the role of media and religious scholars for playing their important responsibility for making successful polio drives in order to reduce viruses of polio in the respective areas of Balochistan.

Maulana Anwar-ul Haq said scholars are cooperating with polio teams at every forum, aiming to control polio diseases in the province.—APP