Top 10 wealthiest celebrities

Forbes magazine has named its 10 wealthiest celebrities, using estimates based on the celebrities’ known holdings of real estate, art and shares of companies both public and private, as well as other assets and estimated lifetime earnings.

Topping the list is director George Lucas, with a net worth of $5.4 billion. Most of Lucas’s wealth came from the $4.05 billion sale of the LucasFilm production company to Walt Disney Co in 2012, Forbes said.

George Lucas

George Lucas leads the pack with a staggering $5.5 billion, but a handful of younger entertainers–including Jay-Z, Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan–are catching up.

Steven Spielberg

Fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 72, came in second, with an estimated $3.7 billion net worth. Spielberg’s career as director, writer and producer spans some 50 years with credits that include “Jaws,” “E.T.,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

Oprah Winfrey

The richest female celebrity was Oprah Winfrey, 64, whose acting and media enterprises have yielded her a net worth of an estimated $2.8 billion, third overall.

Michael Jordan

Basketball legend Michael Jordan boosted his net worth by an estimated $400 million in the past year, mostly off his 34-year-long sneaker deal with Nike and his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. His estimated $1.7 billion net worth ranked him fourth.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics puts the 21-year-old on track to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire, the magazine said. She has an estimated worth of $900 million.

Jay-Z

Rapper Jay-Z tied with Kylie Jenner at No. 5, also with a fortune estimated at $900 million.

David Copperfield

Illusionist and entertainer David Copperfield amassed his fortune through a grueling pace of 600 shows per year in Las Vegas, earning a net worth of $875 million.

Sean ‘Diddy’

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: $825 million.

Golfer Tiger Woods

Golfer Tiger Woods: $800 million.

Author James Patterson

Author James Patterson: $800 million.

Source: Reuters