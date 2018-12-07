Turkey issues detention warrants for 41 soldiers over failed coup

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities Friday issued detention warrants for at least 41 soldiers over their alleged links to a network blamed for a coup attempt in 2016.

The suspects, all on active service at the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command, include officers, petty officers and master sergeants, according to state-run Anadolu agency.

Those being hunted had “consecutively or intensively communicated with the network over fixed-line and pay telephones,” said Anadolu.

Police launched simultaneous operations in three provinces to catch the suspects, it noted.

The Turkish government blames U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network for being behind the failed coup in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

Ankara has been tightening operations against suspects linked to the Gulen movement in recent days.—AFP