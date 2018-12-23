Twenty new trains will run in 2019, announces Rashid

PESHAWAR: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Sunday said Pakistan Railways has started twenty trains in first hundred days of government.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Rehman Baba Express in Peshawar here, Rashid said twenty more trains will be run next year to facilitate the passengers.

He said freight trains are being increased to fifteen which will boost the economy of the country.

He said two VVIPs nonstop trains will also be launched in next two months besides starting three trains for tourists.— Radio Pakistan