Twitter users force Jeremy McLellan to stay away from Aamir Liaquat

Web Desk: Pakistan’s famous TV personality Aamir Liaquat recently got married for the second time, and since then, people have been criticizing him. He has been appeared in many shows where he revealed a lot about his relationship and personal life.

While talking in the show of private channel Aamir Liaquat announced his plans to work on a Netflix series. While many users on Twitter started suggesting name for his upcoming project, Aamir tweeted to famous comedian Jeremy McLellan. He tweeted, “Hi Jeremy McLellan.”

The ambassador of the Pindi Boyz, responded in worry, “…Hi?” He then ask if Liaquat contacting him was ‘good or bad’. McLellan further wrote that he was ‘Excited’ for their ‘upcoming buddy cop movie, Mango and Cash.” One user wrote, “If he asks you to connect him with someone at Netflix, then for the sake of Pakistan, please say no.”

If he asks you to connect him with someone at Netflix, then for the sake of Pakistan, please say NO. — (@Fay_Alif) December 12, 2018

Another tweeted, “1. Make eye contact to let the panther know you are aware of its presence. 2. Do not run. 3. Avoid crouching or bending over. 4. Appear larger. 5. Fight back if attacked.”

1. Make eye contact to let the panther know you are aware of its presence. 2. Do not run. 3. Avoid crouching or bending over (yeah, def don’t do that one). 4. Appear larger. 5. Fight back if attacked. — Azeem Edward Michael (@firangi_) December 12, 2018

While a third one added, “If it offers a mango, eat it yourself before you’re made to eat it.” The users asked McLellan to stay away from Liaquat and called him “bad news”.

For love of god you should’ve said bye — h (@HHibaftab) December 13, 2018

The pink panther has his eyes on you. You’re next! — Haris Mian (@harismian) December 13, 2018

Jeremy McLellan is an American stand-up comedian based in Charleston, South Carolina. He has been named as one of the “New Faces of Comedy” by Just for Laughs.