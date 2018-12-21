Two TTP commanders arrested from Bahadurabad

KARACHI: The Karachi Police on Friday arrested two commanders of TTP (banned organization) from Bahadurabad area of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Capt. (R) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar talking to APP informed that accused namely Rehmat Ali Shah alias Qari Sahab and Sabir Shah alias Mullah belong to Mullah Fazalullah- Javed Swati Group.

Both were arrested after an exchange of firing while the accused were busy looting a citizen.

He said accused Rehmat Ali Shah had exploded a check post in Buner in 2009. Sabir Shah was operating Taliban network in Kati Pahari area in district West.

Accused Rehmat Ali had escaped to Afghanistan after initiation of operation in Karachi and Sabir Shah is a close aid of TTP Swat Group Commander Akhtar Zaman, the SSP apprised.

The police has also recovered a TT pistol and a hand grenade from their possession.—APP